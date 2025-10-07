Tata Trusts Rift: What's Driving Conflict At India’s Most Storied Corporate House?—Explained

A Tata Group delegation headed by Noel Tata is likely to hold discussions with ministers in New Delhi soon. The meeting is reportedly intended to calm the unease surrounding the tussle that has erupted at the very top of the group’s holding structure.



Those familiar with the situation said the group’s leadership has effectively split into two sides. While one is aligned with Noel Tata, the other is with Mehli Mistry. While the Mistry faction believes it has been excluded from several important strategic calls taken by Tata Sons, the opposing side maintains that every decision has been made with the interests of all shareholders in mind.

