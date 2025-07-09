Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran Meets Mamata Banerjee

In a post on X, the TMC said, "Smt. @MamataOfficial hosted Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group, for a constructive dialogue on Bengal's industrial growth and emerging opportunities. The meeting reflected Bengal's commitment to fostering meaningful public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development."

Banerjee came to power in the state, toppling the CPI(M)-led Left Front government of 34 years, by leading a movement over land acquisition.