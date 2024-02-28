Tata Institute's Rs 100 Cancer Tablet: All You Need To Know

The Tata Institute in Mumbai has claimed to have developed a potential drug that can be a game changer in cancer treatment.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.7 million deaths in 2022.

The researchers and doctors at the Tata Institute worked for 10 years and have now developed a tablet which they claim would prevent the occurrence of cancer for the second time in patients and will also reduce the side effects of treatments like radiation and chemotherapy by 50%, NDTV reported.

"This tablet will be available everywhere for just Rs 100," Dr Rajendra Badve, a senior cancer surgeon at Tata Memorial Hospital told NDTV.

He said that the tablet is awaiting approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

"TIFR scientists have applied to FSSAI to approve this tablet. After getting the approval, it will be available in the market from June-July. This tablet will help to a great extent in improving cancer treatment," Dr Badve said.