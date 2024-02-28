Tata Institute's Rs 100 Cancer Tablet: All You Need To Know
Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.7 million deaths in 2022.
The Tata Institute in Mumbai has claimed to have developed a potential drug that can be a game changer in cancer treatment.
According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.
The researchers and doctors at the Tata Institute worked for 10 years and have now developed a tablet which they claim would prevent the occurrence of cancer for the second time in patients and will also reduce the side effects of treatments like radiation and chemotherapy by 50%, NDTV reported.
"This tablet will be available everywhere for just Rs 100," Dr Rajendra Badve, a senior cancer surgeon at Tata Memorial Hospital told NDTV.
He said that the tablet is awaiting approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
"TIFR scientists have applied to FSSAI to approve this tablet. After getting the approval, it will be available in the market from June-July. This tablet will help to a great extent in improving cancer treatment," Dr Badve said.
The study involved inserting human cancer cells into rats, which formed tumors. Subsequent treatment with radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgery revealed that dying cancer cells break into tiny pieces called Chromatin particles. These can turn healthy cells cancerous.
To counteract this process, the researchers administered pro-oxidant tablets containing resveratrol and copper (R+Cu) to the rats.
Dr. Badve explained, "The R+Cu tablets generate Oxygen radicals, which destroy Chromatin Particles."
When taken orally, these tablets release Oxygen radicals in the stomach, which are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, preventing the movement of cancer cells and reducing chemotherapy toxicity, the researchers claimed.
The researchers in their presentation called it the "Magic of R+Cu".
The tablet is not only expected to cut cancer treatment therapy side effects by 50%, but it also shows promise in preventing cancer recurrence by about 30%. Its effectiveness extends to various types of cancer, including those affecting the pancreas, lungs, and oral cavity.
"The effect on side-effects were tested on both rats and humans, but the prevention test was done only on rats. It will take about five years to complete the human trials for this," the doctor said.