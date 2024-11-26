Cyclone Fengal Alert For Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert For These Districts
The Met Department stated that the deep depression will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on Nov. 27.
Cyclone Fengal: As per IMD's latest update, the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. The Met department has issued weather warnings for several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four to five days.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for four districts of Tamil Nadu and a yellow alert for several other districts on Nov. 26. It has also issued a red alert for two Tamil Nadu districts on Nov. 27.
Further, the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean is likely to move nearly northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Nov. 27. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days.
Once the deep depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named as Fengal, according to the rules of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on naming cyclones.
The event is expected to cause extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Nov. 27.
"The Depression over SouthwestBay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today,the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 6.3°N andlongitude 82.8°E, about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 590 km south-southeastof Nagappattinam, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeastof Chennai. It is very likely to continueto move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days. A continuous watch is beingmaintained for the movement and intensification of system." said IMD in its latest post on X.
Tamil Nadu And Puducherry Weather Alert
The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry on Nov. 26 & 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Nov. 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely on Nov. 29.
Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO), and along and off East Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts, it added.
Rainfall waring has also been issued for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh with light to moderate rainfall expected in many places with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places from Nov. 26 to 29.
Cyclone Fengal is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days.
Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For These Tamil Nadu Districts
IMD has issued a red alert for Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts and the Karaikal area on Nov. 26, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in many places across these four districts.
For Nov. 27, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and the Karaikal area have been issued a red alert.
Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For These Tamil Nadu Districts
An orange alert has been issued for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore and Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram with the possibility of very heavy rainfall on Nov. 26.
The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts with the possibility of very heavy rainfall on Nov. 27.