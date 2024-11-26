Cyclone Fengal Alert For Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert For These Districts

Cyclone Fengal: As per IMD's latest update, the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. The Met department has issued weather warnings for several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four to five days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for four districts of Tamil Nadu and a yellow alert for several other districts on Nov. 26. It has also issued a red alert for two Tamil Nadu districts on Nov. 27.

Further, the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean is likely to move nearly northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm on Nov. 27. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days.

Once the deep depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named as Fengal, according to the rules of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on naming cyclones.

The event is expected to cause extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Nov. 27.

"The Depression over SouthwestBay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today,the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 6.3°N andlongitude 82.8°E, about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 590 km south-southeastof Nagappattinam, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeastof Chennai. It is very likely to continueto move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days. A continuous watch is beingmaintained for the movement and intensification of system." said IMD in its latest post on X.