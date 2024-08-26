NDTV ProfitNationTamil Nadu CM Stalin Lays Foundation For Rs 115.58 Crore Development Projects In North Chennai
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Lays Foundation For Rs 115.58 Crore Development Projects In North Chennai

26 Aug 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday laid the foundation for several development projects in north Chennai, with an estimated investment of Rs 115.58 crore.

The projects include an international-standard ornamental fish complex, a community hall, and a footpath at Puzhal Lake, among others, according to an official release.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated completed initiatives worth Rs 5.22 crore.

These new facilities will be developed in areas such as Villivakkam and Purasaiwakkam as part of the government's efforts to enhance infrastructure and bring development to the northern parts of the city.

(With inputs from PTI)

