Tamil Nadu Secures Rs 3,200-Crore Investments From German Manufacturers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has signed multiple memoranda of understanding worth Rs 3,000 crore in Germany. So far on his one-week trip to Germany and United Kingdom, he has secured MoUs from Knorr-Bremse, Nordex Group and ebm-papst.

Stalin said the visit’s purpose was to attract investments and sign new pacts and that he would return home on Sept. 8.

The Munich-headquartered global leader in braking systems, Knorr Bremse announced a new investment of Rs 2,000 crore to establish facilities for railway doors, braking systems.

This will be Knorr-Breemse’s first-ever major manufacturing investment in Tamil Nadu. The project will create 3,500 jobs and further strengthen Tamil Nadu’s fast-growing railway components and advanced engineering ecosystem.

One of the world’s top wind turbine manufacturers, the Germany-based Nordex Group will expand its operations in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, creating 2,500 new jobs. This expansion reinforces Tamil Nadu’s leadership in renewable energy manufacturing and green industrialisation.

ebm-papst, a global leader in energy-efficient electric motors and air movement solutions, will expand both its Global Capability Centre and manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu. With a proposed investment of Rs 201 crore over five years, the expansion will generate employment for 250 people in HVAC, automotive, and industrial applications.

The chief minister also met with senior leaders from the BMW Group, who expressed strong interest in future expansion plans in Tamil Nadu. During the meeting, the chief minister invited BMW to further deepen its India engagement through Tamil Nadu.