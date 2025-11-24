Tamil Nadu Bus Collision Kills Six, Leaves 28 Injured — Check Latest Update

Two private buses were involved in a direct, head-on collision in the Tenkasi's Kadaiyanallur, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The nasty collision led to the death of six passengers, leaving 28 others injured.

It has been learnt that the collision took place near the Idaikal Kamarajarpuram area of Kadaiyanallur.

Injured passengers have been taken to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the preliminary investigation reveals the Keysar bus heading from Madurai to Senkottai was driving recklessly. "Investigators believe excessive speed and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash," officials said.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, reports NDTV.