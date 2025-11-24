Business NewsNationalTamil Nadu Bus Collision Kills Six, Leaves 28 Injured — Check Latest Update
ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Bus Collision Kills Six, Leaves 28 Injured — Check Latest Update

Injured passengers have been taken to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment.

24 Nov 2025, 01:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tamil Nadu bus accident kills six. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tamil Nadu bus accident kills six. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Two private buses were involved in a direct, head-on collision in the Tenkasi's Kadaiyanallur, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The nasty collision led to the death of six passengers, leaving 28 others injured.

It has been learnt that the collision took place near the Idaikal Kamarajarpuram area of Kadaiyanallur.

Injured passengers have been taken to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the preliminary investigation reveals the Keysar bus heading from Madurai to Senkottai was driving recklessly. "Investigators believe excessive speed and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash," officials said.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, reports NDTV.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT