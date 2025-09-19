Renowned Tamil Actor And Comedian Robo Shankar Dies At 46
Tamil actor and renowned comedian Robo Shankar died at the age of 46 on Thursday. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, NDTV reported.
He fainted at a movie set during shooting on Wednesday. Movie unit members rushed the actor to GEM Hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to the intensive care unit.
Unfortunately, Shankar could not be saved and passed away at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
His body will be taken from hospital to the residence for people to their last respect to the veteran comedian, NDTV reported citing sources.
Shankar left behind his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja, who starred alongside actor Vijay in Bigil movie.
As per the hospital statement, Shankar was admitted in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition.
Shankar distanced himself from the limelight as he was receiving prolonged treatment for jaundice. He had also lost weight drastically in recent years due to his health conditions, as per news reports.
Notable Works Of Robo Shankar
Shankar is best known for his performances in Dhanush starrer 'Maari,' Vishal's 'Irumbu Thirai,' and Vishnu Vishal's 'Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran'. His comedic timing and unique body language earned him roles in films like 'Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara' and 'Vaayai Moodi Pesavum'.
Tamil Industry Reacts To Shankar's Death
Kamal Hassan, one of the first to react to the demise of Shankar, paid tribute with a Tamil poem. In the poem, he calls Shankar his younger brother. He also said that Shankar departed because his job was done on earth, while he remained because his job is unfinished.
à®°à¯à®ªà¯ à®à®à¯à®à®°à¯— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 18, 2025
à®°à¯à®ªà¯ à®ªà¯à®©à¯à®ªà¯à®ªà¯à®¯à®°à¯ à®¤à®¾à®©à¯
à®à®©à¯ à® à®à®°à®¾à®¤à®¿à®¯à®¿à®²à¯ à®¨à¯ à®®à®©à®¿à®¤à®©à¯
à®à®¤à®²à®¾à®²à¯ à®à®©à¯ à®¤à®®à¯à®ªà®¿
à®ªà¯à®¤à®²à®¾à®²à¯ à®®à®à¯à®à¯à®®à¯ à®à®©à¯ à®µà®¿à®à¯à®à¯
à®¨à¯à®à¯à®à®¿ à®µà®¿à®à¯à®µà®¾à®¯à®¾ à®¨à¯?
à®à®©à¯ à®µà¯à®²à¯ à®¨à¯ à®ªà¯à®©à®¾à®¯à¯
à®à®©à¯ à®µà¯à®²à¯ à®¤à®à¯à®à®¿à®µà®¿à®à¯à®à¯à®©à¯.
à®¨à®¾à®³à¯à®¯à¯ à®à®®à®à¯à®à¯à®© à®¨à¯ à®µà®¿à®à¯à®à¯à®à¯
à®à¯à®©à¯à®±à®¤à®¾à®²à¯
à®¨à®¾à®³à¯ à®¨à®®à®¤à¯.
Director Venkat Prabhu has also expressed grief on Shankar's demise on his X profile. He said in the post that the actor died too soon and expressed condolences to the family.
Radhika Sarathkumar remembered Shankar's relentless hard work and humour. She called the demise a great loss and wished for strength to his family and friends.