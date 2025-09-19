Renowned Tamil Actor And Comedian Robo Shankar Dies At 46

Tamil actor and renowned comedian Robo Shankar died at the age of 46 on Thursday. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, NDTV reported.

He fainted at a movie set during shooting on Wednesday. Movie unit members rushed the actor to GEM Hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Unfortunately, Shankar could not be saved and passed away at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

His body will be taken from hospital to the residence for people to their last respect to the veteran comedian, NDTV reported citing sources.

Shankar left behind his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja, who starred alongside actor Vijay in Bigil movie.

As per the hospital statement, Shankar was admitted in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multi-organ dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition.

Shankar distanced himself from the limelight as he was receiving prolonged treatment for jaundice. He had also lost weight drastically in recent years due to his health conditions, as per news reports.