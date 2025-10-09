Taliban Foreign Minister Arrives In India For First Time Since 2021 Afghan Takeover: What’s On Agenda?

Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. This is the first visit to India by a Taliban leader since the group regained power in 2021.

The visit highlights the Taliban’s efforts to build relations with regional powers. They are seeking economic partnerships and eventual diplomatic recognition. So far, only Russia has officially recognised the Taliban government.

“Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in New Delhi. We look forward to engaging in discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X on Thursday.