Taj Palace In Delhi Receives Bomb Threat

Taj Palace in Delhi received a bomb threat via an mail on Saturday which was later declared a hoax.

"After a thorough security check the government authorities have stated that the incident was a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us and we continue to remain vigilant," a spokesperson at Taj Palace said.

This came a day after the Delhi High Court premises was placed on high alert on Friday following a bomb threat received via email, leading to the immediate evacuation of the entire court complex.

The alarming message, sent to the court’s official email ID, claimed that an explosive device was planted within the judge's chamber and was set to detonate shortly after mid-day prayers.

As a precautionary measure, all judges, lawyers, court staff, and visitors were instructed to immediately vacate the court premises. Later, it was determined to be a hoax.

There was also an email threat sent to the Bombay High Court on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College also received similar threatening emails, which were later determined to be hoaxes.

There were also recent threats in Mumbai, following which a man was arrested from Noida for allegedly sending hoax messages claiming the presence of "human bombs" and RDX to the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline ahead of the Ganesh festival.