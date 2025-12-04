Sushma Swaraj's Husband Swaraj Kaushal Passes Away At 73
Swaraj Kaushal was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in the day.
Swaraj Kaushal, ex-Mizoram Governor and husband of late BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday, his daughter confirmed. He was aged 73.
Kaushal was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in the day.
Bansuri Swaraj, his daughter who is also a BJP MP paid tribute to her father via a post on X and said, "Papa Swaraj Kaushal ji, your affection, your discipline, your simplicity, your patriotism, and your boundless patience are the light of my life that will never dim".
à¤ªà¤¾à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤à¥, à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¹, à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨, à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤²à¤¤à¤¾, à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤® à¤à¤° à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤° à¤§à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¹ à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¦ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥à¥¤— Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) December 4, 2025
à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤à¤¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¤¨ à¤¯à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤¥à¤¾à¤®à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤ª à¤ à¤¬ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¥à¤¯â¦ pic.twitter.com/imqpUb2DMS
She added that his departure has inflicted the deepest pain to her heart, but she finds solace in the fact that he has reunited with her late mother and his wife.
"Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, your values, and your blessings will be the foundation of every journey ahead", she said.
(This is a developing story)