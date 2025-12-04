Sushma Swaraj's Husband Swaraj Kaushal Passes Away At 73

Swaraj Kaushal, ex-Mizoram Governor and husband of late BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday, his daughter confirmed. He was aged 73.

Kaushal was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in the day.

Bansuri Swaraj, his daughter who is also a BJP MP paid tribute to her father via a post on X and said, "Papa Swaraj Kaushal ji, your affection, your discipline, your simplicity, your patriotism, and your boundless patience are the light of my life that will never dim".