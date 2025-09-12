Surya Grahan 2025: When Is Solar Eclipse In September? Check Date, Visibility In India And More
The partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21 will be visible in parts of Australia, Antarctica, and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
Surya Grahan 2025: The last solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on Sept. 21. According to US space agency NASA, it will be visible in parts of Australia, Antarctica, and over the the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
Arriving soon after the recent lunar eclipse, the solar eclipse offers astronomers another chance for scientific monitoring and research.
In a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. It briefly blocks part of the solar surface, and gives the Sun a distinctive crescent-like appearance.
Falling just before the September equinox, the solar eclipse highlights the role of Earth’s tilt and rotation in shaping how we perceive the Sun’s position.
A partial solar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, but blocks only part of the Sun from view in certain regions. This occurs due to the slight tilt of the Moon’s orbit in comparison to the Earth’s path around the Sun. Because of this inclination, the Moon’s central shadow usually misses the Earth and those within the lighter, outer shadow see just a partial covering of the Sun.
Solar Eclipse 2025: Date And Time Of Surya Grahan
The eclipse is expected to start at sunrise at 17:29 UTC, according to Earthsky.org.
Eclipse Starting Time: 17:29 UTC (10:59 p.m. IST) on Sept. 21
Maximum Phase: 17:41 UTC (11:11 p.m. IST) on Sept. 21
Eclipse Ending Time: 21:53 UTC (3:23 a.m. IST) on Sept. 22
During the maximum eclipse phase, 85% of the Sun will be hidden behind the Moon. The duration of the solar eclipse is estimated to be 4 hours and 24 minutes.
Solar Eclipse 2025: Visibility In India
The solar eclipse will not be visible in India and other Asian countries. It will mainly be visible in the Southern Hemisphere, with the extent of visibility differing across countries. It will not be visible in North America either.
Solar Eclipse 2025: How To Observe Safely
During a solar eclipse, looking at the Sun with the naked eye could be extremely dangerous and could result in lasting damage to vision. It is essential to use approved eclipse glasses or properly filtered telescopes for safe viewing. Taking adequate precautions is vital, as even brief direct exposure to sunlight during an eclipse can cause irreversible damage to the eyes.