Surya Grahan 2025: When Is Solar Eclipse In September? Check Date, Visibility In India And More

Surya Grahan 2025: The last solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on Sept. 21. According to US space agency NASA, it will be visible in parts of Australia, Antarctica, and over the the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Arriving soon after the recent lunar eclipse, the solar eclipse offers astronomers another chance for scientific monitoring and research.

In a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. It briefly blocks part of the solar surface, and gives the Sun a distinctive crescent-like appearance.

Falling just before the September equinox, the solar eclipse highlights the role of Earth’s tilt and rotation in shaping how we perceive the Sun’s position.

A partial solar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, but blocks only part of the Sun from view in certain regions. This occurs due to the slight tilt of the Moon’s orbit in comparison to the Earth’s path around the Sun. Because of this inclination, the Moon’s central shadow usually misses the Earth and those within the lighter, outer shadow see just a partial covering of the Sun.