Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Security Cover To Ambanis

Justice Manomhan told Saha's counsel, 'No arm twisting of the court's process can be allowed. Don't do this. This is a very serious issue and we are warning you. Don't think there is a goldmine to be snatched over here and we are here to facilitate your process. This is something sacrosanct, whether it's a political person or a businessman, the state will take whatever precaution it has to take.'

The bench also told the counsel that the Supreme Court cannot decide who is to be given what security cover and it is only the Centre and the state, which, based on the threat perception analysed by various agencies, decide what precautionary steps are needed to be taken.