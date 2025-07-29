Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice Over Scurrilous Allegations Against Telangana High Court Judge

“File apology …we will see whether to consider or not. We will see the apology is genuine or not. When we expressed displeasure at the language, liberty was sought to withdraw. We dismissed the request,” the bench said. The case stems from the Telangana High Court's decision to quash a criminal case registered against the chief minister under the SC/ST Act.

The petitioner later approached the top court with a transfer plea, alleging bias and impropriety on the part of the high court judge. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra appeared on behalf of the chief minister.