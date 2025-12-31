Supreme Court Holiday Calendar 2026: Check Complete List Of Vacations And Working Days
The Supreme Court will resume its sitting on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 after the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The Supreme Court has released its calendar for 2026, outlining working days and vacations for the next 12 months. Issued by the secretary general, the notification provides a detailed schedule of summer breaks and festival holidays.
The top court will resume hearings on Monday, Jan. 5, after the New Year holidays that continue till Jan. 2. The Supreme Court registry will reopen on Friday, Jan. 2.
Partial court working days will begin on Monday, Jun. 1, 2026 and will continue until the full court working days resume from Jul. 13. The Supreme Court registry will continue to operate during this period, except on Saturdays, Sundays, and other holidays. The registry will remain open on the last Saturday of the partial court working day (Jul. 11).
Among the extended holidays for major festivals mentioned in the Supreme Court 2026 calendar are:
Holi: Supreme Court will remain closed from Monday, Mar. 2, to Saturday, Mar. 7.
Dussehra: From Monday, Oct. 19, to Saturday, Oct. 24.
Diwali: From Monday, Nov. 9, to Saturday, Nov. 14.
Christmas and New Year: From Monday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2027.
Other major holidays include Republic Day on Jan. 26, Id-ul-Fitr on Mar. 21, Ram Navami on Mar. 26, Good Friday on Apr. 3, Muharram on Jun. 26, Independence Day on Aug. 15 and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Oct. 2.
The official notification highlights that holidays for Id-ul-Fitr, Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), Muharram and Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad are subject to change depending upon the visibility of the Moon.
Further, it mentions that the Supreme Court registry will remain shut during the Christmas and New Year holidays from Friday, Dec. 25 to Friday, Jan. 1, 2027.
Supreme Court Holidays List For 2026
Here's the complete list of Supreme Court holidays for the next year:
New Year Holidays: Jan. 1 to Jan. 2 (Thursday and Friday)
Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Pongal: Jan. 14 (Wednesday)
Republic Day: Jan. 26 (Monday)
Holi Holidays: Mar. 2 to Mar. 7 (Monday to Saturday)
Id-ul-Fitr: Mar. 21 (Saturday)
Ram Navami: Mar. 26 (Thursday)
Local Holiday: Mar. 27 (Friday)
Local Holiday: Mar. 30 (Monday)
Mahavir Jayanti: Mar. 31 (Tuesday)
Good Friday: Apr. 3 (Friday)
Budha Purnima: May 1 (Friday)
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid): May 27 (Wednesday)
Muharram: Jun. 26 (Friday)
Independence Day: Aug. 15 (Saturday)
Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad: Aug. 26 (Wednesday)
Raksha Bandhan: Aug. 28 (Friday)
Janmashtami: Sep. 4 (Friday)
Ganesh Chaturthi: Sep. 14 (Monday)
Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: Oct. 2 (Friday)
Dussehra Holidays: Oct. 19 to Oct. 24 (Monday to Saturday)
Diwali Holidays: Nov. 9 to Nov. 14 (Monday to Saturday)
Guru Nanak's Birthday: Nov. 24 (Tuesday)
Christmas and New Year Holidays: Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2027 (Monday to Friday)