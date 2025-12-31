Supreme Court Holiday Calendar 2026: Check Complete List Of Vacations And Working Days

The Supreme Court has released its calendar for 2026, outlining working days and vacations for the next 12 months. Issued by the secretary general, the notification provides a detailed schedule of summer breaks and festival holidays.

The top court will resume hearings on Monday, Jan. 5, after the New Year holidays that continue till Jan. 2. The Supreme Court registry will reopen on Friday, Jan. 2.

Partial court working days will begin on Monday, Jun. 1, 2026 and will continue until the full court working days resume from Jul. 13. The Supreme Court registry will continue to operate during this period, except on Saturdays, Sundays, and other holidays. The registry will remain open on the last Saturday of the partial court working day (Jul. 11).