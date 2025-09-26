Supreme Court Allows Manufacturing Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi NCR, But Prohibits Sale

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted manufacturers who have the permit for green crackers by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), but they have to submit an undertaking that they will not sell any crackers in the Delhi NCR area.

The court also directed the Centre to work with stakeholders and present a solution on the ban on sale and storage of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR by Oct. 8.

"It has been explained that even though a complete ban was ordered.. the ban could not be implemented. Like in the state of Bihar, though there was a ban on mining..it led to illegal mining mafias. Thus, a balanced approach is needed. Let the case be listed on Oct. 8," SC ordered.