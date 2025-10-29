Sugarcane Sweetener: UP Government Hikes Price to Rs 30 Per Quintal For 2025-26 Season

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a major increase in the sugarcane State Advised Price for the upcoming 2025-26 season, raising the price to Rs 30 per quintal. This decision, as reported by ANI marks a significant move to boost farmer income ahead of the new crushing season.

According to government figures Rs 2.90 lakh crore worth of payments have been made to sugarcane growers over the past eight years.

The price hike to Rs 30 per quintal is expected to directly benefit thousands of sugarcane farmers across the state. By increasing the SAP, the government aims to encourage higher production and ensure farmers receive a remunerative price for their produce which inturn boosts the state's agricultural economy.

The emphasis on the Rs 2.90 lakh crore figure shows the financial commitment in clearing dues to the state's massive sugarcane farming community.