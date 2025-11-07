Sugarcane Farmers Protest: BJP Leader Asks Karnataka CM To Quit If He Can't Govern

"7 days, thousands of sugarcane farmers on the streets, but CM Siddaramaiah has just one solution: Blame the Centre," Ashoka said in a post on X.

Pointing out that when in Opposition, Siddaramaiah gave big sermons, he said, "But now (as CM), he hides behind excuses and abandons farmers. If you (Siddaramaiah) can't govern, resign and quit." Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, had said that the root of the problem lies in central policy levers: the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) formula, the stagnating Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugar, export curbs and the under-utilised ethanol off take from sugar-based feedstock.

He has sought urgent appointment from the PM to discuss "the serious situation" arising out of the ongoing agitation.