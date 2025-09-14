Sugar Industry Has Survived Due To Use Of Ethanol: Nitin Gadkari

Earlier this month, the Congress levelled conflict of interest allegations against Gadkari, claiming he has been 'aggressively lobbying' for ethanol production while his two sons are involved in firms that produce ethanol and 'benefitted' from government policy.

The BJP had rejected the allegations and said the Congress has become like the Aam Aadmi Party which used to 'make claims' about having documentary evidence of wrongdoings in its pocket but would have nothing in reality.