'Just One Of Many Tales': Sudha Murty Addresses Backlash Over Raksha Bandhan Story

Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty found herself in the midst of an online debate after sharing a video on Monday. The video, in which she attributed the origin of Raksha Bandhan to a story involving Mughal emperor Humayun and Chittor's Rani Karnavati, sparked controversy and led to her being trolled.

In response to the backlash, Murty issued a clarification, stating the story she shared was "one of many tales" associated with the festival. "The story I shared on Raksha Bandhan is just one of many tales associated with the festival and certainly not its origin," she explained in a post on Tuesday.

"My intention was to highlight one of the many stories I learnt about when growing up, about the beautiful symbolism behind Raksha Bandhan," she wrote.