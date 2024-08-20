NDTV ProfitNation'Just One Of Many Tales': Sudha Murty Addresses Backlash Over Raksha Bandhan Story
ADVERTISEMENT

'Just One Of Many Tales': Sudha Murty Addresses Backlash Over Raksha Bandhan Story

"My intention was to highlight one of the many stories I learnt about when growing up, about the beautiful symbolism behind Raksha Bandhan," Sudha Murty said.

20 Aug 2024, 12:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: X/@SmtSudhaMurty)</p></div>
(Source: X/@SmtSudhaMurty)

Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty found herself in the midst of an online debate after sharing a video on Monday. The video, in which she attributed the origin of Raksha Bandhan to a story involving Mughal emperor Humayun and Chittor's Rani Karnavati, sparked controversy and led to her being trolled.

In response to the backlash, Murty issued a clarification, stating the story she shared was "one of many tales" associated with the festival. "The story I shared on Raksha Bandhan is just one of many tales associated with the festival and certainly not its origin," she explained in a post on Tuesday.

"My intention was to highlight one of the many stories I learnt about when growing up, about the beautiful symbolism behind Raksha Bandhan," she wrote.

Murty had shared a post on X, detailing what she called the "rich history" of Raksha Bandhan. She stated that the festival's tradition could be traced back to "Rani Karnavati sending a thread to Humayun" in the 16th century.

In the video, Murty explained, "Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began, and it continues to this day."

Murty described Raksha Bandhan as an important festival celebrating the brother-sister bond. She recounted the story of Rani Karnavati who, in a time of crisis, sent a thread to Humayun, asking him to protect her as a brother. Although Humayun attempted to help, he arrived too late.

Amidst the backlash, some users accused Murty of promoting a "fake story" and questioned her choice of highlighting a Mughal connection to a Hindu festival.

One user commented, "Words spoken can't be taken back. Left Krishna and Draupadi's story and landed in Humayun. What a fall."

Another remarked, "There is no truth to it. It's a fake story."

Yet another comment read, "Of all the stories, you chose Humayun's connection to showcase our Hindu tradition of Raksha Bandhan. Beauty of Secularism 🫠."

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT