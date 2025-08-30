Sudarshan Chakra To Become Reality Soon; Self Defence Need Of The Hour: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that India's strategic resilience and commitment to self-reliance will only grow stronger in the face of mounting global pressure.

Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit 2025, Singh said that, be it pandemics, terrorism, or regional conflicts, this century has proven to be the most unstable and challenging on every front so far.

"In such circumstances, if we talk about today's strategic requirements, it becomes clear that atmanirbharta (self-reliance) is not an option in today's time; self-reliance is not just an advantage but has become a necessity."

Singh said that in the light of self-reliance, the nation is now making all warships domestically. The navy has pledged to not buy warships from any other country but to make them India and nowhere else.

The Sudarshan Chakra, India's indigenously-built defence system, will also become a reality soon, the Defence Minister said.

Singh credited India’s push for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) with revolutionising the defence sector, citing advancements in indigenous manufacturing and strategic autonomy.

Taking a cue from the ongoing tariff tension triggered by 50% levy on Indian imports by US President Donald Trump, Singh said, "Globally, there is a war-like situation for trade right now," noting that developed countries are becoming more protectionist.

He further added that India's approach will prioritise national interests, especially those of farmers and small businesses, even amid external pressures.

In perhaps a reference to the thaw in India-China relationship, Singh used the oft-repeated phrase used in international relations: “There are no permanent friends and enemies, only permanent interests.”

"India does not consider anybody its enemy", Singh said, "but will not compromise the interests of its people".