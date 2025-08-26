Sudarshan Chakra Needs Tri-Services Effort, Colossal Amount Of System Integration: CDS Anil Chauhan

India's ambitious 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system will require the development of a robust infrastructure comprising a range of key tri-services military assets such as missiles and surveillance systems to create an impregnable strategic shield, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

The project will entail a colossal amount of integration of sensors, missiles, surveillance apparatus and artificial intelligence tools, the CDS said at an event in Madhya Pradesh.

"I think the aim is to develop a system to protect India's strategic, civilian and nationally important sites, and it will act both as a shield as well as a sword," the Chief of Defence Staff said.

During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the project to develop an indigenous air defence system to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and to deliver a decisive response to any enemy threat. The project is planned to be implemented by 2035.

In his first remarks on the project, the CDS said the military will have to look at multi-domain ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) integration of ground, air, maritime, undersea and space, sensors.

Chauhan also suggested that the Sudarshan Chakra will be on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome all-weather air defence system, proven as a very effective missile shield.

Sudarshan Chakra will also feature use of artificial intelligence, advanced computation, data analytics, deep data, analytics and quantum technology.

The comments were made at the 'Ran Samwad' in MP's Mhow. The event is a tri-services seminar on war and warfighting. Gen Chauhan also briefly delved into Operation Sindoor and said a number of lessons have been learnt from the conflict and they are being implemented.

(With PTI inputs)