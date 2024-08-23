Study Finds Vehicles Exceed Pollution Limits in Real-World Tests

A considerable percentage of vehicles exhibited emissions above Pollution Under Control Certificate limits in real-driving conditions, a new study found and called for using remote sensing in the short term to complement the PUCC inspection procedure.

The PUCC test is not reflective of real-world driving emissions, said the study by the International Council on Clean Transportation in collaboration with the Delhi and Gurugram authorities.

Due to limitations of the PUCC procedure, infrastructure to retest the high-emitters identified by remote sensing over a broader range of conditions could be established in the long term, it said.

Compressed natural gas vehicles were also found to have high emissions, especially nitrogen oxides, which means promoting them as a viable alternative or transitional step to zero-emission vehicles might not be the right approach in regions such as Delhi and Gurugram that suffer from poor air quality.

The study found that CNG vehicles had, in some cases, 14-time higher real-world emission than lab-approved limits.

Using remote-sensing technology, ICCT conducted the study between December 2022 and April 2023 in 20 sites around Delhi and Gurugram.

There were 1.11 lakh tailpipe emission measurements that were gained and the vehicles studied included two- and three-wheelers, private cars, taxis, light goods vehicles and buses.

Around 45% of the vehicles captured during the study were petrol, 32% CNG and 23% diesel.