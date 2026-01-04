Study Finds No Quality Gap Between Branded And Generic Drugs; Why Pay 14x More? Says 'TheLiverDoc'

A large-scale analysis of 131 medicine samples from pharmacies across Kerala has revealed a striking truth: generic medicines match the quality of branded drugs but cost up to 14 times less, according to renowned hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by the handle 'TheLiverDoc' on social media.

The Citizens Generic vs. Brand Drugs Quality Project tested 22 commonly prescribed medicines covering heart disease, diabetes, liver disorders, pain relief, and antibiotics from seven sources, including top branded drugs, branded generics, local trade generics, and government schemes like Jan Aushadhi and Kerala Medical Services Corp. (KMSCL).

Samples were analyzed at Eureka Analytical Services Pvt., an FSSAI-notified and USFDA accredited lab, against five Indian Pharmacopeia standards: drug content, dissolution, uniformity, impurities, and physical appearance.

The results showed every single generic passed the test. Mean drug content was virtually identical, branded drugs averaged 101.35%, while generics averaged 99.10%. “There is no difference in quality,” Philips said.