Study Finds No Quality Gap Between Branded And Generic Drugs; Why Pay 14x More? Says 'TheLiverDoc'
Government-run Jan Aushadhi stores emerged as the clear winner, offering the lowest prices for 82% of medicines tested.
A large-scale analysis of 131 medicine samples from pharmacies across Kerala has revealed a striking truth: generic medicines match the quality of branded drugs but cost up to 14 times less, according to renowned hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by the handle 'TheLiverDoc' on social media.
The Citizens Generic vs. Brand Drugs Quality Project tested 22 commonly prescribed medicines covering heart disease, diabetes, liver disorders, pain relief, and antibiotics from seven sources, including top branded drugs, branded generics, local trade generics, and government schemes like Jan Aushadhi and Kerala Medical Services Corp. (KMSCL).
Samples were analyzed at Eureka Analytical Services Pvt., an FSSAI-notified and USFDA accredited lab, against five Indian Pharmacopeia standards: drug content, dissolution, uniformity, impurities, and physical appearance.
The results showed every single generic passed the test. Mean drug content was virtually identical, branded drugs averaged 101.35%, while generics averaged 99.10%. “There is no difference in quality,” Philips said.
STAY WITH ME.— TheLiverDocâ¢ (@theliverdoc) January 4, 2026
A few years ago, a patient was referred to me because he was diagnosed with complicated cirrhosis. He had an infection which led to a condition called hepatic encephalopathy (brain failure due to high ammonia levels). The treatment largely involved ammonia reducingâ¦ pic.twitter.com/d6wzN74QSm
Price Gap
The hepatologist then pointed out that the price gap of the medicines is staggering.
Branded drugs average price per tablet: Rs 11.17
Branded generics: Rs 9.12
Local generics: Rs 5.74
Jan Aushadhi: Rs 2.40
Government-run Jan Aushadhi stores emerged as the clear winner, offering the lowest prices for 82% of medicines tested. For example, Pantoprazole for acidity costs Rs 16.82 per pill from a top brand versus Rs 1.21 at Jan Aushadhi, a 14x difference. Atorvastatin for cholesterol costs Rs 5.67 per branded pill versus Rs 0.88 at Jan Aushadhi, according to the post.
For chronic conditions, the savings are life-changing. A liver drug like UDCA costs Rs 22,000 annually from a big brand but just Rs 5,800 from Jan Aushadhi that translates to a yearly saving of Rs 16,000 .
The study also flagged misleading practices by some private “generic” chains. Generic Aadhar Pharmacy, despite its name, sold medicines at prices significantly higher than government schemes and sometimes even costlier than branded drugs, Phillips said.
ALSO A WARNING NOTE:— TheLiverDocâ¢ (@theliverdoc) January 4, 2026
Generics Aadhaar Pharmacy is considered a top generic medicine franchise, founded by india's youngest entrepreneur Mr. Arjun Deshpande and backed by veteran business Icon Mr Ratan Tata.
But all is not what it seems. We found something disturbing...
...thatâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Up9vdQYtE6
Busting Myth
Indians spend nearly two-thirds of healthcare costs on medicines alone, while most do not have health insurance.
Cyriac Abby Philips said the findings of the study challenges the widespread belief that cheap medicines don’t work and lab data proves quality-tested generics are as effective as premium brands.
"This isn't just about saving money. When medicines are unaffordable, patients skip doses or stop treatment entirely, leading to preventable complications and hospitalizations that cost everyone more in the long run," Cyriac Abby Philips said.
"We're not asking for price controls - we're asking for transparency. Patients deserve to know that quality-tested generics exist at a fraction of the cost. We urge policymakers to publish clear quality data, improve price visibility at pharmacies, and enable pharmacist substitution of verified generics," he added.
Philips also said the original reports and full study summary of all 131 drugs analysis will be available within a week for review and share.