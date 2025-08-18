Study Finds Covid-19 May Have Aged Blood Vessels By Five Years, Especially Among Women

Explaining how Covid-19 impacts blood vessels, Bruno said that the disease-causing virus 'acts on specific receptors in the body, called the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptors, that are present on the lining of the blood vessels."

"The virus uses these receptors to enter and infect cells. This may result in vascular dysfunction and accelerated vascular ageing. Our body's inflammation and immune responses, which defend against infections, may also be involved." the lead researcher said.