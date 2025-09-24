Business NewsNational'Strictly Prohibited': Delhi Metro's Stern Warning To Commuters Against Filming Reels
ADVERTISEMENT

'Strictly Prohibited': Delhi Metro's Stern Warning To Commuters Against Filming Reels

Delhi Metro passengers can be fined under provisions dealing with “creating a nuisance" inside stations or trains, according to News18.

24 Sep 2025, 05:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Delhi metro prohibits reel making and content creation inside trains. (Photo: Delhi Metro/X)</p></div>
Delhi metro prohibits reel making and content creation inside trains. (Photo: Delhi Metro/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has warned passengers against hopping on trends and making reels within the metro premises. "Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities are strictly prohibited", said a News18 report.

Officials informed News18 that the new directive took effect from Sept. 14 for all metro lines and that they will ensure that the rule is well in place and being followed.

Although the Metro Railways Act, 2002, does not specify shooting 'reels' as a ground for being penalised, passengers can be fined under provisions dealing with “creating a nuisance" inside stations or trains, officials clarified.

The announcement by Delhi Metro, which is repeated in both Hindi and English, accompanies the existing reminders which prohibits sitting on the coach's floor and eating inside the metro trains.

The latest announcement has stirred discontent among social media influencers, many of whom routinely film content during their metro rides. This ranges from performing dance numbers to singing, 'get ready with me' reels, lip syncing to songs, pranking others and so on.

“This step has been taken to ensure that fellow passengers are not inconvenienced due to such activity," Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC was quoted as saying by News18.

Earlier, the DMRC had also launched a campaign which discouraged playing loud music inside trains, which according to officials, was done to make the metro experience more comfortable for commuters.

In 2023, DMRC commanded flying squads, whose main task is to keep men out of the women's coaches were also instructed to keep an eye on reel-making inside coaches. In spite of this, the content creation did not come to a halt with many influencers using the insides of a train as a prop in their reels.

ALSO READ

Thane Metro 4A Trial Run On Monday! Check Station List And Other Key Details
Opinion
Thane Metro 4A Trial Run On Monday! Check Station List And Other Key Details
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT