Stray Elephant Turns Goa Village Into Unexpected Home, Sparks Concern

Another forest department official said the rest of the herd, which includes elephants Ganesh and Bahubali, along with three calves, is believed to be roaming in the forests of Dodamarg in Maharashtra, 20 km from Tamboxem.

For now, Omkar has made Tamboxem its temporary home. The forest department has set up a camp on the edge of the village to monitor the jumbo and prevent any intrusion into residential areas.

"The elephant is in the village itself and the paddy fields are not far away from homes. What separates the village and paddy fields is a small rivulet, which has become a lakshman-rekha for Omkar," local panchayat member Dayanand Gawandi said.

But the invisible line of safety feels fragile. Villagers live in constant fear that Omkar may cross over.