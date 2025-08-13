Stray Dog Relocation: 'Will Look Into This,' Says Chief Justice Gavai

The matter of community dogs, according to NDTV reports has been raised in Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India, Gavai assured that he will look into it.

As per an NDTV report, during the hearing, an advocate highlighted that this matter had previously been heard by a different bench of the Supreme Court, which had already issued a notice. Also that there is an earlier Supreme Court order that prohibits the indiscriminate killing of stray dogs and mandates adherence to existing animal welfare laws and rules.

“This is with regard to community dogs issue...There is an earlier judgment of this court which says there cannot be indiscriminate killing of canines of which Justice Karol was a part of...which says compassion for all living beings has to be there,” according to the lawyer.

Justice Gavai initially noted that a different bench had already passed orders on the matter. But after hearing the submissions, Chief Justice Gavai assured the advocate that he would look into the matter.

This assurance signals that the apex court of the country is set to re-examine the legal framework around stray and community dogs, to provide clearer guidelines and better protection for these animals.