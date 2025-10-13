Strategic Restraint Or Missed Opportunity: Tharoor Questions Sending MoS To Gaza Summit

Reacting to the development, Tharoor said, "India's presence at the Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza peace summit, at the level of a Minister of State, stands in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there. Strategic restraint or missed opportunity? This is no reflection on Kirti Vardhan Singh, whose competence is not in question; but given the galaxy of grandees present, India’s choice could be seen as signalling a preference for strategic distance, which our statements don't convey," said Tharoor, a former minister of state for external affairs.