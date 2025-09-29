'Stop Treating Kerala As Afterthought', Shashi Tharoor Slams Air India Express

Lok Sabha member and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed deep concerns over reports of large-scale cancellations of Air India Express services from Kerala's airports in the forthcoming winter schedule.

In a post on X, Tharoor cited "widely-circulated media" accounts, "a significant number of flights are being withdrawn from parts of Kerala between late October and March."

He wrote, "I have written to Air India MD Campbell Wilson to express my deep concern over reports of large-scale cancellations of Air India Express services from Kerala's airports in the forthcoming winter schedule. According to widely-circulated media accounts, a significant number of flights are being withdrawn from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur between late October and March."