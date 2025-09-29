Sterlite Copper Fulfils Anil Agarwal's Plea To Help Out Chennai's 80-Year-Old Sweet Seller; 'This Diwali...'
The 80-year-old chose a path that sustains his livelihood and respects his dignity as a working professional. Here's the whole story.
After a call for assistance from Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, a representative from Sterlite Copper successfully reached out to 80-year-old man, identified as Ramesh, selling sweets and polis on the busy trains of Chennai.
A. Sumathi, a representative of Sterlite Copper (a Vedanta Group company), confirmed the meeting. In response to Agarwal's call for help, she wrote, "Our endeavour to reach out to Mr. Ramesh was fulfilled, and it is heartening to see him as a self-respecting individual who values financial independence." [sic]
She added that the octogenarian's choice to remain independent and continue working is truly inspiring.
Instead of accepting any financial help, Ramesh chose a path that sustains his livelihood and respects his dignity as a working individual. Sterlite Copper has now lent a hand in its business arrangement, announcing that the couple will be the official sweet suppliers for their employees for the upcoming Diwali celebrations.
"This Diwali, our Sterlite Copper employees will relish sweets from Mr. & Mrs. Ramesh. We deeply admire his spirit and wish him continued health and happiness," Sumathi posted on X on Sept. 25.
This Diwali, our Sterlite Copper employees will relish sweets from Mr. & Mrs. Ramesh.— A Sumathi (@COO_SIIL) September 25, 2025
We deeply admire his spirit and wish him continued health and happiness. (2/2)
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal expressed his approval and warmth regarding the successful outcome. He wrote,"Tyohaaron ki asli khushi toh logon ke saath judne mein hi hai. Thank you, @COO_SIIL May the Goddess bless him with good health and happiness." [sic]
Tyohaaron ki asli khushi toh logon ke saath judne mein hi hai. Thank you, @COO_SIIL.— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) September 26, 2025
May the Goddess bless him with good health and happiness.
Anil Agarwal's Plea For The 80-Year Old Sweet Seller
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal had directed the Sterlite Copper team to reach out to an 80-year-old man selling homemade sweets and 'polis' on Chennai trains. Calling it "heartbreaking," Aggarwal instructed his team to assist the senior citizen.
Agarwal quote-tweeted a post featuring the elderly man, identified as 'Shri Raghavendra', selling homemade sweets and 'polis' on local trains in Chennai. As per the original post, the sweets were prepared by Raghavendra’s wife.
Agarwal reshared the post, saying, "This is heartbreaking," and instructed his team to contact Shri Raghavendra and provide assistance.
The post added that Raghavendra took up selling these sweets after being abandoned by his daughter, who now lives in London.
The note also highlighted the dignity and resilience of the couple, saying, “His wife, in her late 70s, lovingly prepares them at home, and he walks out with dignity to sell what her hands create.”
"I tasted them, and believe me, they are pure, divine and filled with love. If you come across him, don’t just buy a sweet or a 'poli', buy his strength, his resilience, his unbroken spirit," it read.
In the photograph, the elderly man is seen holding a laminated sheet displaying his name, prices of his homemade sweets, and a contact number for orders within Chennai. The post encouraged people to support him directly and ensure that the elderly do not feel abandoned in their later years.
"If you wish to support, please reach out to his contact number and place an order (in Chennai). Sometimes, the best food carries the weight of untold stories. Let's not let our elders feel abandoned in their final years," the post stated.