Sterlite Copper Fulfils Anil Agarwal's Plea To Help Out Chennai's 80-Year-Old Sweet Seller; 'This Diwali...'

After a call for assistance from Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, a representative from Sterlite Copper successfully reached out to 80-year-old man, identified as Ramesh, selling sweets and polis on the busy trains of Chennai.

A. Sumathi, a representative of Sterlite Copper (a Vedanta Group company), confirmed the meeting. In response to Agarwal's call for help, she wrote, "Our endeavour to reach out to Mr. Ramesh was fulfilled, and it is heartening to see him as a self-respecting individual who values financial independence." [sic]

She added that the octogenarian's choice to remain independent and continue working is truly inspiring.

Instead of accepting any financial help, Ramesh chose a path that sustains his livelihood and respects his dignity as a working individual. Sterlite Copper has now lent a hand in its business arrangement, announcing that the couple will be the official sweet suppliers for their employees for the upcoming Diwali celebrations.

"This Diwali, our Sterlite Copper employees will relish sweets from Mr. & Mrs. Ramesh. We deeply admire his spirit and wish him continued health and happiness," Sumathi posted on X on Sept. 25.