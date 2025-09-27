Stampede At TVK Chief Vijay's Rally Leaves 10 Dead In Tamil Nadu's Karur

A stampede at the rally of actor-politician Vijay, in Tamil Nadu's Karur, has left at least 10 persons dead, NDTV reported, citing officials of a local hospital. The death toll is feared to rise further.

Vijay, who recently launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), arrived around six hours late at the rally venue in Karur, the report said, adding that around 30,000 people had gathered at the venue to hear him.

After the fatal stampede was reported, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniyan rushed to Karur, sources told NDTV.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed Karur district secretary V Senthilbalaji to keep monitoring the situation, the persons privy to the matter added.

Stalin, in a post on social media, said, "The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have asked for immediate medical treatment to the public who were admitted to hospital after they fainted due to the stampede."