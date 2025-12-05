SSC To Announce CGL Tier 1 Results Soon: Here's How To Check Cut Off, Merit List
The answer key for the CGL Tier 1 exam was released on Oct. 16 and candidates were allowed to raise objections. The window for submitting these objections has now closed.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination in the last week of December 2025. The results will be uploaded to the official website of SSC.
After the review, the SSC will publish the final answer key along with the post-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. These cut-offs show the minimum marks required for candidates to qualify for the next stage.
How to check SSC CGL Tier 1 result?
Candidates whose names will be mentioned in the list will be shortlisted for Tier 2.
Go to the official website of the commission, which is www.ssc.gov.in.
Click on the "Result" section on the homepage.
After that, click on the link for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025-Tier 1 result.
The PDF will then open on the screen.
Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Delay in SSC CGL Tier 1 result announcement
SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan had earlier informed NDTV that candidates could expect the results to be declared on or before last week of December.
Explaining the reasons behind the delay, Gopalakrishnan noted that around 4,500 questions from 45 exams are currently open for candidate objections.
The candidates have the option to raise objections when they feel the question is incorrect, ambiguous or unfair. Gopalakrishnan said that these objections are being sent to the original paper setters for careful review.
Only after all objections are thoroughly reviewed and any necessary corrections are made does the SSC release the results.
SSC CGL Tier 1 exam
The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held over 15 days at 255 exam centres in multiple shifts spread across 126 cities in India. Out of the 28 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam, about 13.5 lakh appeared for the exam.
The exam had four sections, including General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.
When is SSC CGL Tier 2 exam?
Candidates who qualify in SSC CGL Tier 1 can expect the Tier 2 exam to be held in January or February 2026. Unlike Tier 1, which was conducted over 15 days, Tier 2 is expected to be completed in a shorter period, possibly even in a single day.