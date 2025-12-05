SSC To Announce CGL Tier 1 Results Soon: Here's How To Check Cut Off, Merit List

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination in the last week of December 2025. The results will be uploaded to the official website of SSC.

The answer key for the CGL Tier 1 exam was released on Oct. 16 and candidates were allowed to raise objections. The window for submitting these objections has now closed.

After the review, the SSC will publish the final answer key along with the post-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. These cut-offs show the minimum marks required for candidates to qualify for the next stage.