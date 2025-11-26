SSC Reopens Mandatory Self-Slot Selection Window For SSC JE Paper I 2025, Check Steps To Book Slots
The facility, which was earlier available from Nov. 10 to 13, has now been reactivated through the feedback module on the official website, ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the mandatory self-slot selection window for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Paper-I exam, giving candidates one final opportunity to choose their preferred exam city until 11 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2025.
Under the self-slot selection system, candidates can log into their SSC candidate portal and select up to three preferred cities, along with their desired exam date and shift, for the computer-based SSC JE Paper I 2025, scheduled between Dec. 3 and 6, 2025.
The mechanism is part of SSC’s new candidate-centric approach that allows aspirants to exercise greater control over logistics, minimising travel distance and scheduling conflicts, especially for those juggling jobs or multiple examinations.
SSC JE Paper I 2025: Steps To Book Slots
Here are steps to book SSC JE Paper I 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the SSC JE Paper I 2025 link and enter your login details.
Step 3: Click on submit and select the SSC JE Paper I 2025 slots.
Step 4: Once done, click on submit and download the SSC JE Paper I 2025 confirmation page.
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of SSC JE Paper I 2025 for further reference.
Candidates who fail to select their city within the extended deadline will not be scheduled for the SSC JE Paper I 2025 and their admit cards will not be generated. Even during this reopened window, SSC has said that city allotment will be done on a 'best-effort basis'. If seats are not available in the chosen cities, candidates may be allocated the nearest available centre instead.
Those who had already completed self-slotting during the original window can now log in and check their allotted city via the city intimation slip, which has been activated from Nov. 25, 2025.