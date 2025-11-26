SSC Reopens Mandatory Self-Slot Selection Window For SSC JE Paper I 2025, Check Steps To Book Slots

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the mandatory self-slot selection window for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Paper-I exam, giving candidates one final opportunity to choose their preferred exam city until 11 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2025.

The facility, which was earlier available from Nov. 10 to 13, has now been reactivated through the feedback module on the official website, ssc.gov.in.