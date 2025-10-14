SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Out At ssc.gov.in: Check Direct Link Here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced the highly anticipated final result for the General Duty (GD) Constable examination 2024-2025 cycle.
The final list of selected candidates, covering recruitment for various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Assam Rifles, was published on the official website, ssc.gov.in after 4 pm.
How To Check SSC GD Result 2025?
Here's how to check the SSC GD Result 2025:
Go to the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section.
Find the link: Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 – Shortlisting of candidates to appear in Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Document Verification (DV)
Click on the link. You can also find the direct link
The result PDF will open on the screen.
Check your name and roll number in the list.
Candidates are strongly advised to meticulously check their names, roll numbers, and the forces they have been provisionally allocated to in the official PDF documents available under the ‘Result’ section of the website. The Commission has also released the detailed, post-wise, and state-wise final cut-off marks for reference.
The SSC GD Constable examination, is aimed at filling vacancies in forces like the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), is one of the largest recruitment drives in the nation.
The candidates shortlisted against the All India vacancies will also be considered against the State/UT vacancies of General/ Border/ Naxal District areas, depending on the domicile State/ District information provided by the candidates in the online application form and verification of the same during document verification.
For the recommended candidates, the next critical step is the Document Verification (DV) process, which will be handled directly by the respective allocated CAPFs.
Communication regarding the schedule and necessary documentation will be sent to candidates' registered addresses and email IDs soon.
Candidates are advised to keep all original documents as specified in the recruitment notification to avoid disqualification. SSC has urged all provisionally selected candidates to maintain vigilance for official communication from the allocated paramilitary forces.