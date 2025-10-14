SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Out At ssc.gov.in: Check Direct Link Here

The candidates shortlisted against the All India vacancies will also be considered against the State/UT vacancies of General/ Border/ Naxal District areas, depending on the domicile State/ District information provided by the candidates in the online application form and verification of the same during document verification.

For the recommended candidates, the next critical step is the Document Verification (DV) process, which will be handled directly by the respective allocated CAPFs.

Communication regarding the schedule and necessary documentation will be sent to candidates' registered addresses and email IDs soon.

Candidates are advised to keep all original documents as specified in the recruitment notification to avoid disqualification. SSC has urged all provisionally selected candidates to maintain vigilance for official communication from the allocated paramilitary forces.