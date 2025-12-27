SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Few Days Left To Apply For 25,000 Posts — Check Steps
In total, 25,487 posts remain available across BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and SSF under the ongoing recruitment drive.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon end its online application process for the SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026. Candidates who wish to join the Indian security forces are advised to apply at the earliest on the official website.
As per the notification, the online application process for the SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 started on Dec. 1. The last date to apply is Dec. 31. The form submission window will close at 11 p.m. Candidates will be able to pay the fee online till 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.
Those planning to apply for the Constable (GD) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, as well as Rifleman (GD) posts under the Assam Rifles Examination 2026, can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The commission has advised candidates to complete their application process in advance and not wait until the late date to avoid heavy traffic on the official website.
Under the recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill a total of 25,487 posts. The pay scale for all the vacancies is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 (Pay Level – 3).
Among these are 616 posts in Border Security Force (BSF), 14,595 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 5,490 in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 1,764 in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 1,293 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 1,706 in Assam Rifles, and 23 in Secretariat Security Force (SSF).
Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form, including online payment of correction charges, from Jan. 8, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2026.
The tentative schedule for the SSC GD 2026 computer-based examination is February-April.
Age Limit
Candidates must be between 18 and 23 years as of Jan. 1, 2026. Relaxations on the upper age limit are provided based on different categories.
Educational Qualification
To apply for the SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026, applicants must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 from a recognised board or university. The required educational qualification must be completed on or before January 1, 2026, for candidates to be eligible for the examination.
How To Apply?
Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for the examination:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Log in and then start with the registration process.
Step 3: Fill the application form correctly and pay the required fee of Rs 100 (Female candidates as well as those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the examination fees).
Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must note that they can pay the examination fee online only via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Visa, Mastercard, Maestro and RuPay debit cards.
For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website.