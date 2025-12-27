SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Few Days Left To Apply For 25,000 Posts — Check Steps

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon end its online application process for the SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026. Candidates who wish to join the Indian security forces are advised to apply at the earliest on the official website.

As per the notification, the online application process for the SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 started on Dec. 1. The last date to apply is Dec. 31. The form submission window will close at 11 p.m. Candidates will be able to pay the fee online till 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.

Those planning to apply for the Constable (GD) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, as well as Rifleman (GD) posts under the Assam Rifles Examination 2026, can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The commission has advised candidates to complete their application process in advance and not wait until the late date to avoid heavy traffic on the official website.

Under the recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill a total of 25,487 posts. The pay scale for all the vacancies is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 (Pay Level – 3).

Among these are 616 posts in Border Security Force (BSF), 14,595 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 5,490 in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 1,764 in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 1,293 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 1,706 in Assam Rifles, and 23 in Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form, including online payment of correction charges, from Jan. 8, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2026.

The tentative schedule for the SSC GD 2026 computer-based examination is February-April.