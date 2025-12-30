SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 Closing Soon—Check Last Date, Criteria: How To Apply?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for the Constable (GD) Recruitment 2026 on Dec. 31, 2025 on their official website ssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to various central security forces, making this a significant opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in the uniformed services.

The Board has urged candidates to submit their forms well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Under this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill a total of 25,487 vacancies in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles.

The vacancies include 616 posts in the Border Security Force (BSF), 14,595 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 5,490 in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 1,764 in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 1,293 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 1,706 Rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles and 23 posts in SSF.