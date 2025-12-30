SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026 Closing Soon—Check Last Date, Criteria: How To Apply?
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: SSC aims to fill a total of 25,487 vacancies in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for the Constable (GD) Recruitment 2026 on Dec. 31, 2025 on their official website ssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to various central security forces, making this a significant opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in the uniformed services.
The Board has urged candidates to submit their forms well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Under this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill a total of 25,487 vacancies in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles.
The vacancies include 616 posts in the Border Security Force (BSF), 14,595 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 5,490 in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 1,764 in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 1,293 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 1,706 Rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles and 23 posts in SSF.
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Education Criteria
Aspirants must have passed Matriculation or Class 10 from a recognised board or university and should have completed Class 10 on or before Jan. 1, 2026, to be considered eligible. SSC has cautioned that applications of candidates not fulfilling the educational criteria may be rejected at any stage of the recruitment process.
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2026: Steps To Apply
Here are steps to apply for the SSC Constable GD recruitment 2026:
Step 1: Candidates can apply online through the official website, ssc.gov.in, by first completing registration.
Step 2: After registration, candidates need to log in and fill out the Constable (GD) application form with the required details.
Step 3: Candidates must pay the application fee, if applicable, and then submit the online form.
Step 4: After submission, candidates should download the confirmation page.
Step 5: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.