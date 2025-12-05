SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Expected Soon, Check Direct Link To Download
After the provisional answer key is published, candidates will have a limited timeframe, usually two to three days, to raise challenges.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the provisional SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 answer key soon, following the conclusion of the exam on Nov. 30. Both the answer key and candidates’ response sheets will be available for download on the official website: ssc.gov.in.
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key online by following the designated procedure. The SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment drive is set to fill 3,131 vacancies in Group C.
Steps To Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025
Candidates can follow these steps to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key once out:
1. Go to the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.
2. Navigate to the “Latest News” section on the homepage and select the “Answer Key” option.
3. Click on the “SSC CHSL (Tier 1) 2025 Answer Key” link.
4. Log in by entering your roll number along with your password or registration ID.
5. Access and download the answer key and your response sheet to keep for your records.
Steps To Raise Objections To SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key
After the provisional answer key is published, candidates will have a limited timeframe, usually two to three days, to raise challenges. These must be submitted online with the required fee. The final answer key and outcomes will be declared once this window closes.
1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
2. Sign in using your user ID and password.
3. Locate and click on the “Answer Key Challenge” link.
4. Follow the instructions carefully, submitting evidence to support your challenge.
5. Pay the required challenge fee of Rs 100.
6. Submit your objection for consideration.
Eduquity, the agency responsible for conducting the SSC CHSL exam held between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30, has issued a press release stating that the exam was held in around 50 shifts. With roughly 30.7 lakh applicants, this round of the SSC CHSL test stands as the largest SSC examination of 2025.