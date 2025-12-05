SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Expected Soon, Check Direct Link To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key once out:

1. Go to the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the “Latest News” section on the homepage and select the “Answer Key” option.

3. Click on the “SSC CHSL (Tier 1) 2025 Answer Key” link.

4. Log in by entering your roll number along with your password or registration ID.

5. Access and download the answer key and your response sheet to keep for your records.