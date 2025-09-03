SSC CGL Exam In September 2025 To Be Held In Single Shift, Centres Within 100 Km

The SSC Chairman has announced a new rationalisation formula for Tier 1 exams.

Gopalkrishnan said the biggest concern among candidates was that with exams being held in 10, 20 or even 40 shifts, the difficulty level of the papers might vary. “One shift’s paper might be slightly easier, while another’s could be tougher," he said, leading to apprehensions over marks.

In response to students’ concerns, he said a new formula of normalisation will be introduced for the Tier 1 exams to ensure a level-playing field for all students.

Further, the main exam, or the Tier 2 exam, will now be conducted in a single shift.