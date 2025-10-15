SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon On ssc.gov.in, Details Here
The provisional answer key for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 or CGLE 2025 Tier 1 examination is expected to be released on the official website ssc.gov.in.
This year, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam took place from September 12-26, with a re-exam conducted on October 14, at 44 centres for candidates whose exams were previously rescheduled.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the SSC GOI wrote on Oct. 14, "The CGLE-2025 exam for rescheduled candidates was successfully conducted today over 44 centres across the country. The challenge for CGLE-2025 will be made live subsequently in a day or two." [sic]
The CGLE-2025 exam for rescheduled candidates was successfully conducted today over 44 centres across the country. The challenge for CGLE-2025 will be made live subsequently in a day or two.— SSC_GoI (@SSC_GoI) October 14, 2025
Over 28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, and around 13.5 lakh took the exam across 255 examination centres spanning 126 cities. The huge turnout highlights the significance of the CGL exam in India’s government job landscape
How to Check Your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Here is a quick way to check your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025:
Go to the SSC GOI official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, you will be able to see SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 link.
Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.
Check and download your SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Submit objections if you have any.
With the marking scheme and objection process in place, the answer key will give candidates a clear view of their performance, boosting their confidence ahead of the Tier 1 results and the upcoming Tier 2 exams
SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Release and Objection Process
The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will allow candidates to compare their recorded responses against the official correct answers and calculate their expected scores.
Each correct answer will earn 2 marks, while there is a penalty of 0.5 marks for each incorrect response.
If candidates notice any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they will have the opportunity to raise objections online. Supporting evidence will need to be uploaded for every challenged question, and a nominal fee must be paid per objection. After reviewing all submitted challenges, subject experts will assess and publish the final answer key.