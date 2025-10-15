SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon On ssc.gov.in, Details Here

The provisional answer key for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 or CGLE 2025 Tier 1 examination is expected to be released on the official website ssc.gov.in.

This year, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam took place from September 12-26, with a re-exam conducted on October 14, at 44 centres for candidates whose exams were previously rescheduled.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the SSC GOI wrote on Oct. 14, "The CGLE-2025 exam for rescheduled candidates was successfully conducted today over 44 centres across the country. The challenge for CGLE-2025 will be made live subsequently in a day or two." [sic]