SpiceJet Launches Special Non-Stop Diwali Flights From THESE Four Cities To Ayodhya
SpiceJet flights will be available from Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
SpiceJet has announced the launch of special daily non-stop flights to Ayodhya from four major Indian cities. The flights will connect Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to Ayodhya. Starting Oct. 8, these flights aim to offer devotees and tourists seamless travel access to the holy city during Diwali.
The airline plans to commence the new services in a phased manner, providing travellers the opportunity to visit the Shri Ram Temple and celebrate the festival in Ayodhya. Flights from Mumbai are also being considered to expand connectivity during the festive and winter season.
Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, stated, “There could be no better occasion than Diwali to visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. We are delighted to make travel to the holy city easier and more convenient for devotees and tourists alike. Our new daily flights from key metros will ensure smooth and affordable access to Ayodhya during Diwali, allowing passengers to celebrate the festival in its most divine setting.”
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 6, the company said that these new routes will help it strengthen its domestic network and underline its commitment to convenient, affordable, and accessible travelling options.
Previously, on Sept. 29, SpiceJet revealed plans to introduce daily non-stop flights to Phuket from both Delhi and Mumbai. Phuket is among the most popular islands in Thailand. This expansion marks Phuket as the airline's second destination in Thailand, following Bangkok.
The service from Delhi to Phuket is scheduled to begin on Oct. 31, while flights from Mumbai will commence a few days later, on Nov. 6.
SpiceJet reported a 42.2% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated total income to Rs 1,201 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,077.77 crore in Q1FY25. Total revenue from operations fell 34.4% YoY to Rs 1,120.2 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,708.24 crore in Q1FY25. It saw a consolidated net loss of Rs 234 crore in Q1FY26, compared to a profit of Rs 158.2 crore in Q1FY25.