SpiceJet Launches Special Non-Stop Diwali Flights From THESE Four Cities To Ayodhya

SpiceJet has announced the launch of special daily non-stop flights to Ayodhya from four major Indian cities. The flights will connect Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to Ayodhya. Starting Oct. 8, these flights aim to offer devotees and tourists seamless travel access to the holy city during Diwali.

The airline plans to commence the new services in a phased manner, providing travellers the opportunity to visit the Shri Ram Temple and celebrate the festival in Ayodhya. Flights from Mumbai are also being considered to expand connectivity during the festive and winter season.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, stated, “There could be no better occasion than Diwali to visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. We are delighted to make travel to the holy city easier and more convenient for devotees and tourists alike. Our new daily flights from key metros will ensure smooth and affordable access to Ayodhya during Diwali, allowing passengers to celebrate the festival in its most divine setting.”