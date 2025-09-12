SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Losing Tyre On Take-Off

The air traffic control announced on Friday an emergency for a short period after a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai landed without a wheel. While the flight landed safely and all passengers disembarked normally, a full emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport, sources told NDTV.

The wheel of the flight, SpiceJet Bombarider Q400, fell off during takeoff from the Kandla airport, the airline confirmed. However, the aircraft continued its journey and landed safely. The wheel was found on the runway after the takeoff.

"Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

This comes a day after SpiceJet's Kathmandu-bound plane faced a suspected tailpipe fire at the Delhi airport and returned to the bay. The airline said the aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks and no abnormalities were found.

"On Sept. 11, 2025, a SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kathmandu returned to bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire. No warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit, but the pilots decided to return as a precautionary safety measure," the airline told PTI.

Last month a SpiceJet flight carrying 205 passengers made an emergency landing at the Srinagar airport due to pressurisation problem officials told PTI.

SpiceJet flight SG 385, flying from Delhi to Srinagar with 205 passengers, including four children, and seven crew on board, 'reported emergency due to pressurisation problem,' the officials said, adding that the aircraft landed safely at the airport at 3:27 p.m on Aug. 29.