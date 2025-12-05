SpiceJet Adds Nearly 30 More Flights From Delhi, Mumbai Amid IndiGo Crisis
The list of departures from these airports along with the flight number, destination, and arrival time was shared on SpiceJet's official X handle.
Budget airline SpiceJet on Friday added nearly 30 additional flights from Delhi and Mumbai amid the IndiGo crisis. The airline will fly 14 new flights from Mumbai and 15 from Delhi for passenger convenience.
A majority of these flights are domestic routes. SpiceJet has added a Mumbai-Dubai flight at 10:55 p.m., Delhi-Dubai at 7:20 p.m., and Delhi-Bangkok at 9:05 p.m.
Quick update— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 5, 2025
We have added additional departures from Delhi and Mumbai today for your convenience.#flyspicejet #spicejet #Delhi #Mumbai #AdditionalFlights #flights #aviation #addspicetoyourtravel pic.twitter.com/l4zmUoenVC
Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation withdrew instructions regarding published weekly rest. This means that the airlines will now be able to use leave in place of weekly rest if required.
This comes as flight disruptions continued for the fourth straight day, with nationwide cancellations crossing 500 flights as IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd. struggles to adjust to the government’s stricter crew safety and flight duty-time limitation norms.
The airlines had given representations to DGCA on the instructions for the weekly rest instructions. They had highlighted operational disruptions and the need for continuity and stability in flying schedules.
DGCA has now decided the earlier restriction was affecting operations, the aviation body said in its notice to all operators.
IndiGo apologised to customers for the crisis, saying it is rebooting all systems and schedules for "progressive improvement" starting Saturday.
Meanwhile, spot ticket prices across major flight routes in India have skyrocketed, as IndiGo continues to grapple with major disruptions, leading to delays and cancellations.
The same-day flight cost of popular routes, including Delhi to Mumbai, has risen as far as Rs 50,000, even for airlines that are not impacted by the disruption, such as Air India and Akasa Air.