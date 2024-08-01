Speeding In Karnataka? FIR Could Be Filed Against Drivers Above This Limit From August 1

Karnataka traffic police can now file FIRs against drivers exceeding the 130 km per hour speed limit anywhere in the state. The decision was announced on Monday and will be effective August 1.

"From August 1, FIRs will be registered against those driving vehicles above 130 km per hour anywhere in Karnataka for rash and dangerous driving,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Alok Kumar.

He added that on July 25 approximately 155 people drove above 130 km per hour speed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Kumar said under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving, if a driver exceeds the speed limit of 120 km per hour, then it is considered rash and dangerous driving.

Recalling the accident in early July on NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) road where three people got killed, he said the vehicle was speeding at 160 km per hour.