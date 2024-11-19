WATCH: Musk's SpaceX Launches ISRO’s GSAT-20 Satellite Into Space

SpaceX has successfully launched the Indian GSAT-20 communication satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch marks the first-ever commercial collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation and Elon Musk's aerospace giant, SpaceX.

The GSAT-20, also known as GSAT-N2, is a massive satellite weighing approximately 4,700 kg. Its primary mission is to enhance India's communication infrastructure, providing critical services across the country, including internet connectivity for remote areas and in-flight internet services for aircraft flying within Indian airspace. The satellite is equipped with advanced communications technology, including a Ka-band high-throughput payload, and has a planned operational lifespan of 14 years, India Today reported.

This collaboration between ISRO and SpaceX was necessitated by the satellite’s size, which was too heavy for ISRO’s current fleet of launch vehicles. While India’s LVM-3 rocket is capable of lifting payloads of up to 4,000 kg into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, the GSAT-20 surpassed this capacity, compelling ISRO to seek external help.

Despite India’s successful history of launching over 430 foreign satellites, including numerous collaborations with European space agencies, the GSAT-20 required a heavier lift, and SpaceX emerged as the most viable option for the launch, the report said.