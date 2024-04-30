South India's Key Reservoirs Hold Just 17% Of Their Total Live Storage Capacity Of Water

The total live storage in key reservoirs in South India is at its lowest, indicating greater chances of a water shortage in parts of the region should the south-west monsoons see a delayed onset.

Live storage available in 150 key reservoirs across India is at 30% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs, or about 53.4 billion cubic metres, as of April 25, according to weekly data published by the Central Water Commission. This compares to 64.8 BCM for the corresponding period a year ago and an average of 55.5 BCM over the last 10 years. As such, the live storage available is 82% of the live storage of the corresponding period of last year and 96% of the average storage of the last 10 years.

However, in the southern region, the live storage status is the lowest.