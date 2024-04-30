South India's Key Reservoirs Hold Just 17% Of Their Total Live Storage Capacity Of Water
Live storage available in 150 key reservoirs across India, is at 30% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs, or about 53.4 billion cubic meters, as on April 25.
The total live storage in key reservoirs in South India is at its lowest, indicating greater chances of a water shortage in parts of the region should the south-west monsoons see a delayed onset.
Live storage available in 150 key reservoirs across India is at 30% of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs, or about 53.4 billion cubic metres, as of April 25, according to weekly data published by the Central Water Commission. This compares to 64.8 BCM for the corresponding period a year ago and an average of 55.5 BCM over the last 10 years. As such, the live storage available is 82% of the live storage of the corresponding period of last year and 96% of the average storage of the last 10 years.
However, in the southern region, the live storage status is the lowest.
Northern region: The total live storage available is 32% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs—less than the corresponding period of last year and the average storage of the last 10 years.
Eastern region: Total live storage available is 39% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs—better than the corresponding period of last year and the average storage of the last 10 years.
Western region: The total live storage available is 31.7% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs—less than the corresponding period of last year and the average storage of the last 10 years.
Central region: Total live storage available is 39% of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs—less than the storage of last year but better than the average storage of the last 10 years.
Southern region: The total live storage available is 17% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs—less than the storage of last year and the average storage of last 10 years.
CWC's weekly reservoir storage bulletin indicates that current levels for all of India are at 30% of live storage, which, though low, is in line with historic data for the summer months, said Sahana Goswami, senior program manager of water resilience at World Resources Institute India. However, there is a significant regional variation, with reservoirs in the Southern region accounting for 17% of live storage, compared to 29% in 2023.
In 36 of the 42 reservoirs in the south, reservoir levels are at 40% or below, with reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala seeing the maximum departures from the decadal average.
Reservoir storage in the south has also declined because of below-normal rainfall in the region in 2023. According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall in the south peninsula was 92% of the LPA in 2023, compared to 94.4% of the LPA for all India.
Normal rainfall ranges between 94% and 106% of LPA.
Storage is deficient in Cauvery and highly deficient in east flowing rivers between Mahanadi and Pennar, east flowing rivers between Pennar and Kanyakumari and Pennar, according to the bulletin.
Regions depending on these reservoirs and river basins should initiate demand management practices across varied water uses to ensure that water can be prioritised for critical human and ecological needs through the rest of summer and until the monsoon rains begin replenishing the reservoirs, Goswami said.