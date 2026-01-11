ADVERTISEMENT
Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Ganga Ram Hospital
Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on the evening of January 5, for 'exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here nearly a week ago for exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection, was discharged on Sunday, hospital authorities said.
She has responded well to treatment with a good recovery, they said.
'The veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital today at 5 pm, with advice to continue further treatment at her residence,' a senior official of the hospital said.
Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on the evening of January 5 under Dr Arup Basu, a chest physician, for 'exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection,' the official added.
She turned 79 last December.
Opinion
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT