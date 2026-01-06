Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, sources told news agency PTI.

She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, PTI reported.

It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told the news agency, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.

Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025.