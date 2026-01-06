Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Business NewsNationalSonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital
Sonia Gandhi is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician

06 Jan 2026, 12:15 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (Source: Twitter)</p></div>
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (Source: Twitter)
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, sources told news agency PTI.

She is doing fine and has been kept under observation of a chest physician, PTI reported.

It is a routine admission, but she has this problem of chronic cough, and she keeps coming for check-ups, especially with this pollution in the city, a hospital source told the news agency, adding that she was admitted on Monday evening.

Gandhi had turned 79 in December 2025.

In June 2025, Gandhi underwent treatment for a stomach-related issue at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In the statement, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9 pm yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue."

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital. Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years due to health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.

