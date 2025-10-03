Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali Angmo Moves Supreme Court Against His Detention

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release from a jail in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. Wangchuk was arrested last week under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Angmo filed a habeas corpus petition — a legal recourse used to challenge unlawful detention — in the apex court on Oct. 2.

"I have sought relief from the SUPREME COURT OF INDIA through a HABEAS CORPUS petition against @Wangchuk66’s detention," she said in a post on social media platform X.

"It is one week today. Still I have no information about Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the condition he is in nor the grounds of detention," she said.