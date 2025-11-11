'Something Going On In Delhi?’: Eerie Reddit Post Ahead Of Red Fort Blast Goes Viral

A Reddit post titled "Is something going on in Delhi?" went viral hours before a devastating car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station shook the city on Monday evening.

The post was made by a Class 12 student around 4 p.m., almost three hours before the actual blast. It described an unusually heavy police and army presence across Old Delhi, mentioning the Red Fort and the adjoining metro station.

Three hours later, a Hyundai i20 parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro exploded at a traffic signal at around 6:50 p.m., killing at least nine people and injuring over twenty others.​

The eerie coincidence quickly captured national attention, with the Reddit post racking up over 2,500 upvotes. It has been shared widely on social media platforms.