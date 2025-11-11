'Something Going On In Delhi?’: Eerie Reddit Post Ahead Of Red Fort Blast Goes Viral
The post was made by a Class 12 student around 4 pm. It described an unusually heavy police and army presence across Old Delhi, mentioning the Red Fort.
A Reddit post titled "Is something going on in Delhi?" went viral hours before a devastating car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station shook the city on Monday evening.
The post was made by a Class 12 student around 4 p.m., almost three hours before the actual blast. It described an unusually heavy police and army presence across Old Delhi, mentioning the Red Fort and the adjoining metro station.
Three hours later, a Hyundai i20 parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro exploded at a traffic signal at around 6:50 p.m., killing at least nine people and injuring over twenty others.
The eerie coincidence quickly captured national attention, with the Reddit post racking up over 2,500 upvotes. It has been shared widely on social media platforms.
Many netizens commented that the user seemed to have unknowingly predicted the tragedy, while investigators cautioned against jumping to conclusions.
A user said, "Bro tried to warns us all (unknowingly)". Another user Tushar Mittal who claimed to have a shop in Chandni Chowk said, Was 100mts away. My shop is in Chandni chowk.. heard explosion all the way to Gurudwara and Haldiram. Flames engulfing things afterwards. A cylinder blast wouldn't cause that man.. the explosion was huge.. shopkeepers in Bhagirath palace felt vibrations." [sic]
Another said, "Bro just predicted history of one of the most heinous bomb blasts this decade of this country."
Authorities are reviewing online activities, including the viral post’s timestamp and content, in their ongoing probe. Senior officials stated all possibilities are being investigated, including whether the observed security measures were due to prior intelligence or a routine exercise.
A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital on Nov. 10, leaving nine persons dead. Twenty people were also injured in the blast that gutted several vehicles.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The conspirators of the Delhi blast will not be spared as the probe agencies will get to the bottom of the case. Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone."
"I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies probing the incident. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.